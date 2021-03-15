Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 170 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Shares of ANET opened at $279.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

