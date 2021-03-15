International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

