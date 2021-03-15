M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $180,913,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,162,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

