Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 772,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 160,448 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $242,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

