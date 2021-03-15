Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
