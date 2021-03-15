Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

