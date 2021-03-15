Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.54

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 7661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $2,571,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.