Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRTA. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.