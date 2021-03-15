Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $297.14

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.14 and last traded at $294.70, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $628.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.