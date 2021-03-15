Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $297.14

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.14 and last traded at $294.70, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $628.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

