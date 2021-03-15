Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $69.00 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

