Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $145.30 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

