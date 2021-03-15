Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $160,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

