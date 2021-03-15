Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 90,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $100.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

