Ariel Investments LLC Has $228.06 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Nielsen comprises approximately 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 3.06% of Nielsen worth $228,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,863,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

