Kepos Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

