Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $216.12 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,120,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

