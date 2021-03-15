Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

