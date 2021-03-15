Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

