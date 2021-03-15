Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,071 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $194.50 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 627.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,515 shares of company stock worth $3,250,949. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

