Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.