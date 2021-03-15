Vista Investment Management Takes $216,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $62.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

