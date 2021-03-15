Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,200 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hasbro worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

