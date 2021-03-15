Kepos Capital LP Buys 2,201 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.09% of RGC Resources worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RGC Resources by 490.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

