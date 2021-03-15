Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,119 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $189.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

