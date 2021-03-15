Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 561,768 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,768 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Glu Mobile worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.