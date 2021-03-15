Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $252.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

