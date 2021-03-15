Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.14 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $278.27 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.71. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

