Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 707 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.