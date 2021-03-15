RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE RPM opened at $87.48 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

