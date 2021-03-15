Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.10

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,362,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,518 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

