Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.60

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 10687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

