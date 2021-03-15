SRB Corp Invests $909,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

