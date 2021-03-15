City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.49

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 3057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $820,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of City by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of City by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

