Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 20,396 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 80,564 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.