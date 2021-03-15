Change Path LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Change Path LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

