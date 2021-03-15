Change Path LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $364.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total value of $704,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.