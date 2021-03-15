Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

