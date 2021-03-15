Ariel Investments LLC Makes New $33.17 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,165,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,135,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $199.10 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.