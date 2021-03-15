Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.58.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

