Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

