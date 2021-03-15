Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,633 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Aflac worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

