Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.