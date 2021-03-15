Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $443,000 Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,089 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $831.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

