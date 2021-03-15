Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

