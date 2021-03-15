Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

YSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $15.71 on Monday. Yatsen has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.