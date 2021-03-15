Change Path LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Change Path LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

