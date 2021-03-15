Bintex Futures Market Cap Tops $96,986.06 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $96,986.06 and $2.46 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.40 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00095238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00522889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

