Davis Selected Advisers Sells 61,514 Shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,514 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.90% of Fang worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fang in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fang in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fang alerts:

Shares of SFUN opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Fang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.