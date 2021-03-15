Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,598 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

