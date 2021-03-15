Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

