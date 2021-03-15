Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
