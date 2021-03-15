Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Target Price at $10.39

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,599,541.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,812 shares of company stock worth $7,943,154. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 269,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.